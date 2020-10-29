Earnings for the large cap businesses beat estimates but markets are picking apart the details

Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet all come in better than expectations

Amazon: 
  • revenues $96.15 billion vs.$92.70 billion estimate
  • EPS $12.37 vs. $7.41 estimate
  • the caveat is AWS numbers came in about expectations and apparently there was favorable taxes
  • Amazon shares are trading down at $3163 after closing at $3211
Facebook
  • EPS $2.71 vs. $1.91 estimate
  • revenues $21.47 billion vs. 19.28 billion estimate
  • Facebook shares are trading down at $275 after closing at $280.83
Twitter
  • revenues 936 million vs. 777 million estimate
  • earnings-per-share $0.19 adjusted vs. $0.06 estimate
  • Twitter is trading down at $46.33 after closing at $52.43
Alphabet
  • revenues 46.17 billion vs. 42.90 billion estimate
  • earnings-per-share $16.40 vs. $11.29 estimate
  • Alphabet shares are trading up at $1638 after closing at $1556.88
Starbucks
  • earnings-per-share $0.51 vs. $0.31 estimate
  • revenues $6.2 billion worth of $6.06 billion estimate
  • Starbucks shares are trading up at $89.40 after closing at$88.30
Apple shares will be released shortly. 
  • The estimates are for EPS to come in at $0.70 on revenues of $63.73. 
  • Guidance for Q1 earnings-per-share at $1.37 and revenues at $101.01 billion
  • Apple shares closed at $114.51

