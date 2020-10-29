Earnings for the large cap businesses beat estimates but markets are picking apart the details
Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet all come in better than expectations
Amazon:
- revenues $96.15 billion vs.$92.70 billion estimate
- EPS $12.37 vs. $7.41 estimate
- the caveat is AWS numbers came in about expectations and apparently there was favorable taxes
- Amazon shares are trading down at $3163 after closing at $3211
- EPS $2.71 vs. $1.91 estimate
- revenues $21.47 billion vs. 19.28 billion estimate
- Facebook shares are trading down at $275 after closing at $280.83
- revenues 936 million vs. 777 million estimate
- earnings-per-share $0.19 adjusted vs. $0.06 estimate
- Twitter is trading down at $46.33 after closing at $52.43
Alphabet
- revenues 46.17 billion vs. 42.90 billion estimate
- earnings-per-share $16.40 vs. $11.29 estimate
- Alphabet shares are trading up at $1638 after closing at $1556.88
Starbucks
- earnings-per-share $0.51 vs. $0.31 estimate
- revenues $6.2 billion worth of $6.06 billion estimate
- Starbucks shares are trading up at $89.40 after closing at$88.30
Apple shares will be released shortly.
- The estimates are for EPS to come in at $0.70 on revenues of $63.73.
- Guidance for Q1 earnings-per-share at $1.37 and revenues at $101.01 billion
- Apple shares closed at $114.51