Earnings season on the horizon for US stocks

Equities may have cleared the geopolitical hurdle but earnings will be the next key impediment starting from next week

Earnings season is back next week so be sure to keep an eye on that in gauging equities sentiment now that we have pretty much moved past US-Iran geopolitical tensions.





As usual, financial institutions will be among the first of the major ones reporting and we'll see things kick off on Tuesday next week. Here is a snippet of the calendar for that:





Tuesday, 14 January

- JP Morgan

- Citigroup

- Wells Fargo





Wednesday, 15 January

- Bank of America

- BlackRock

- Goldman Sachs





Thursday, 16 January

- Bank of New York Mellon

- Morgan Stanley



