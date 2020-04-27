Earnings will be a key spot to watch this week

Risk is faring better today but earnings may mess up the picture during the course of the week









As retailers and manufacturers slowly mark their comeback, there's no guarantee that consumption activity and demand will see a similar return in the near-term.





That will be something to think about moving forward but another spot to watch in trading this week will be key earnings releases in the US. There are big names on the calendar this week so keep an eye out for that as it will play a part in impacting risk sentiment.





Tuesday, 27 April

- Pfizer*

- BP*

- Alphabet**





Wednesday, 28 April

- Boeing*

- GE*

- MasterCard*

- Tesla**

- Facebook**

- Microsoft**





Thursday, 29 April

- American Airlines*

- Amazon**

- Apple**

- Visa**





Friday, 30 April

- ExxonMobil*





* before market open

** after market close

The market is still largely digesting the news of reopening of economies - particularly in Europe - to start the week but it is also important to distinguish the difference between businesses returning and businesses flourishing in these conditions.