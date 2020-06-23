Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits Oaxaca, Mexico

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Earthquake hits near the pacific coast of Mexico

Local reports on Twitter suggest strong shaking. There was earlier shaking today at a magnitude 4.9 but that appears it was just a tremor setting up for this earthquake.
Mexico earthquake reports An earthquake of 8.0 in Mexico 1985 killed at least 5000 people, it was located 350 km away.

The epicenter of this one appears to be closer to Oaxaca's pacific coast, centered near Asunción Tlacolulita.

Update: The USGS early estimate is magnitude 7.7 (then updated to 7.4)
Mexico USGS map
Oaxaca is sparsely populated and early reports don't show any significant damage.

Mexico City's public security ministry says a flyover showed there were no fallen buildings in the city.
