Earthquake reported near Japan's Nagano prefecture

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

JMA reports that the earthquake hit at 1344 local time

The earthquake is said to have a magnitude of 5.5, with the depth being very shallow. No tsunami threat is reported from the quake, but buildings all the way in Tokyo are said to also feel some of the aftershock.
Japan
