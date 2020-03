The minor gains earlier has been erased with the DAX now down 0.2%







ForexLive

It's a case of easy come, easy go as we also see US futures extend losses on the day. E-minis are now down to session lows, falling by over 1%:





The Stoxx 600 index is also down by 0.1% with major indices slowly seeing red across the board. Notably, with the pound also firming against the euro and dollar, it is pushing the FTSE 100 down by 0.7% currently.