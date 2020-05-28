easyJet to cut up to 30% of its workforce

The airline adds to the layoff announcements in the industry





This just adds to the list of airlines that have been reducing staff numbers as they downsize to try and cope with the changes in the industry landscape. easyJet also said that it would launch a consultation process with its staff in the coming days on this matter.







As of last year, the airline employed roughly 15,000 employees.

easyJet says that it has planned to cut up to 30% of its staff to fit the smaller market it expects to emerge from the collapse in the travel industry amid the virus outbreak.