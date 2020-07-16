ECB leaves rates unchanged, as expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

ECB continues to reiterate stands ready to adjust all of its instruments

ECB continues to reiterate stands ready to adjust all of its instruments
  • Full statement
  • Prior statement
  • Interest rates to remain at present or lower until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to but below 2% within its protection horizons (repeat)
  • No change to rate tiering multiplier
  • Will continue purchases under PEPP with a total envelope of 1,350B euros
  • Will continue to fully invest maturing securities at least through end-2022
  • PEPP will run at least through end of June 2021
  • The ECB cites 'very high takeup' of TLTRO-III
  • In its June forecast the ECB saw GDP down 8.7% in 2020 and up 5.2% in 2021
There are no changes here whatsoever. The euro chopped around 1.1400 on the release but has ticked up to 1.1410 since.

Lagarde's press conference will be at 1230 GMT.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose