ECB's Draghi: Most risks to eurozone come from outside the eurozone

inflation expectations are going down everywhere

most of eurozone's risks are outside the zone: Brexit, trade disputes, geo-political tensions. and trade disputes.

mentioned maintaining the extraordinary stimulus and this may have to last a long time if there is no support from fiscal policy

says monetary policy can do its job, but in the absence of a stabilisation capacity it will only do it more slowly and with more side effects

we are symmetric about pursuing our objective, to keep inflation above our target as much below it

Have worked hand in hand with BoE addressing all the possible contingencies regarding Brexit for three years, but of course risks remain given the broad-ranging nature of the event

ECB's monetary policy will continue to do its job, but the negative side effects are more and more visible as you move forward

Ms Lagarde and the ECB are very well equipped for the next 8 years.