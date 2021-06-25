ECB's Lagarde: Outlook is now balanced

EUR unmoved/ a touch lower on easy policy continuing

Underlying prices pressures remain subdued

Euro zone economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2022

Continued support of Fiscal & Monetary policy needed to avoid pandemic leaving scars

Infaltion likely to increase in the Autumn, but only..........wait for it...wait for it....temporary

Nothing new here. German PMI's were good this week and business confidence is up as well. The euro area recovery is in sight, but Lagarde still keeping to the easy monetary policy script.