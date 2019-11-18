ECB's Lane: Europe needs a 'big conversation' among fiscal policymakers about how to stimulate economy

Comments from the ECB chief economist

Disorderly Brexit is less likely but if so, the ECB and BOE have worked closely together in last two years

Brexit is less big deal for eurozone economy than UK



We are worried about the impact of Brexit on Ireland

I'm interested about how Lagarde's ECB changes up the messaging on fiscal stimulus. Draghi harped on leaders for his entire tenure on spending but got nowhere. Is this first fiscal comment from Lagarde a new angle of attack?





