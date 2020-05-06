ECB's Villeroy: Our determination for the future to deliver on that mandate is total

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

ECB's Villeroy is speaking

  • We will be as flexible as required in particular to avoid euro area fragmentation caused by unjustified interest rate increases in some countries
  • We will be as innovative as necessary regarding instruments
  • Governing Council took note yesterday of the judgment by Germany's federal constitutional court
  • EU Court of Justice has said our past actions are indeed proportionate to our mandate
  • Our determination for the future to deliver on that mandate is total
  • Criticizing ECB independence and price stability focus seems not only unnecessary but also dangerous
  • Independence and price stability do in no way stand in the way of powerful action by the ECB
  • In the very name of our mandate, we will be able to go further, and we will most likely have to go further to support the recovery

