ECB's Weidmann: This time the economic fallout is likely to be less severe than in the spring
Comments from Weidmann:
- This time the economic fallout is likely to be less severe than in the spring
- It's negligent to rule out inflationary forces in the future
- Explicitly symmetric inflation target would be clearer and easier to understand
- We need to make it very clear we are not going to place monetary policy at the service of fiscal policy
- Inflation should really include owner-occupied housing costs
- It is important that mon pol remains expansionary
Directly, I agree with the headline but I think we need to recognize the uncertainty. I'm not confident in predicting how the economy is going to react to another lockdown and a long, covid winter.