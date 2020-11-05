ECB's Weidmann: This time the economic fallout is likely to be less severe than in the spring

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Weidmann:

  • This time the economic fallout is likely to be less severe than in the spring
  • It's negligent to rule out inflationary forces in the future
  • Explicitly symmetric inflation target would be clearer and easier to understand
  • We need to make it very clear we are not going to place monetary policy at the service of fiscal policy
  • Inflation should really include owner-occupied housing costs
  • It is important that mon pol remains expansionary
Directly, I agree with the headline but I think we need to recognize the uncertainty. I'm not confident in predicting how the economy is going to react to another lockdown and a long, covid winter.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose