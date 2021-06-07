Economic calendar due from Asia 8 June 2021 - Japan Q1 GDP, Australia business conditions (May)

2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for May

prior +39.6% (y/y changes are immense across many economic indicators due to the low base in 2020)

like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size

2330 GMT Japan wages data for April

Labor cash earnings expected 0.8% y/y, prior 0.6%

Real cash earnings expected 1.4% y/y, prior 0.5%

2350 GMT Japan GDP final for Q1 2021

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for April 2021

BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1500bn, prior Y 2650bn

BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1569bn, prior Y 1696bn

Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 389bn, prior Y 983bn

2350 GMT Japan again, bank lending data for May.





The data releases from Japan at 2330 and 2350GMT are not expected to move the yen rate around much at all upon release.