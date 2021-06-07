Economic calendar due from Asia 8 June 2021 - Japan Q1 GDP, Australia business conditions (May)
Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for May
prior +39.6% (y/y changes are immense across many economic indicators due to the low base in 2020)
like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size
2330 GMT Japan wages data for April
Labor cash earnings expected 0.8% y/y, prior 0.6%
Real cash earnings expected 1.4% y/y, prior 0.5%
2350 GMT Japan GDP final for Q1 2021
- prelim data is here: Japan Q1 GDP (preliminary) -1.3% q/q (SA) (vs. -1.1% expected)
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for April 2021
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1500bn, prior Y 2650bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1569bn, prior Y 1696bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 389bn, prior Y 983bn
0130 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for May 2021
priors 26 (confidence) and 32 (conditions)
National Australia Bank Business survey has been on the improve, NAB described the April results as stunning