Economic calendar: Canada poised to dip into deflation
Canadian year-over-year prices forecast to fall
The economic calendar is heavy on Canadian content today starting at the bottom of the hour with the Teranet house price index and CPI. House price are high in Canada and vulnerable, the CMHC president said yesterday that 12% of mortgages are in arrears and says that could hit 20% by the fall.
Other data to come:
- 1330 GMT: BOE's Bailey, Broadbent and Cunliffe speak at Treasury
- 1400 GMT: Eurozone consumer confidence
- 1400 GMT: Fed's Bostic
- 14300 GMT: Weekly US oil inventories
- 1600 GMT: Fed's Bullard
- 1800 GMT: FOMC minutes
- 1800 GMT: BOC's Lane
Meanwhile, AUD/USD is at risk of breaking out of the recent range.