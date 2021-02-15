Economic calendar due from Asia on Tuesday 16 February 2021 (RBA minutes today)

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia February monetary policy board meeting will be published at 0030 GMT.

In a sentence to summarise the meeting outcome:

More details at that link and there will be more detail again today from the minutes. BTW, the expansion of the QE program was not an unexpected development.





What else is coming up?





2230 GMT Australia, the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey of weekly consumer confidence prior 111.4 0030 GMT from Australia the weekly payroll (jobs and wages) data - this was introduced over the pandemic to provide more timely information on labour market developments





0430 GMT Japan - Tertiary Industry Index m/m for December expected -0.6%

prior -0.7% This economic indicator basically measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month and is often touted as a leading index for the health or otherwise of the Japanese economy.





RBA Gov. Lowe: