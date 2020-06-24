Economic calendar due from Asia - Thursday 25 June 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today

2245 GMT New Zealand trade balance for May

  • expected NZD 1290m surplus, prior NZD 1267

  • exports expected NZD 5.4bn, prior NZD 5.26bn

  • imports expected NZD 4.1bn, prior NZD 3.99bn

Exports have held up relatively well but imports are down with the decline in domestic demand.


2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0130 GMT Job vacancies from Australia for May.

Later, due at 0430 GMT from Japan, the All Industry Activity Index for April

  • often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.

