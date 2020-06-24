Economic calendar due from Asia - Thursday 25 June 2020
Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today
2245 GMT New Zealand trade balance for May
expected NZD 1290m surplus, prior NZD 1267
exports expected NZD 5.4bn, prior NZD 5.26bn
imports expected NZD 4.1bn, prior NZD 3.99bn
Exports have held up relatively well but imports are down with the decline in domestic demand.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0130 GMT Job vacancies from Australia for May.
Later, due at 0430 GMT from Japan, the All Industry Activity Index for April
- often referred to as the monthly GDP reading, it's a tracker production across all sectors of the Japanese economy and follows the GDP growth figures/trend.