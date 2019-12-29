Economic calendar due from Asia today … empty

Nothing on the data agenda to impact the major forex pairs is due in Asia today.

There is data due from South Korea, Thailand and Hong Kong, but nothing from Japan, China, New Zealand nor Australia. An early heads up though for data due from China on Tuesday, December 31 at 0100GMT - PMIs (official) for December. I'll have more to come on this separately.





As you will have noted its holiday mode ion markets and that will persist until January 2, but really until January 5 (next Monday).





Having said this, you will have also noted there are a few currency moves that have occurred and are occurring. Moves are exacerbated by the thinner than usual liquidity conditions so there are opportunities if you are partaking!







