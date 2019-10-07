Economic calendar due from Asia today - 8 October 2019

China markets reopen today after the golden week holidays

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 114.7


Plenty of economic data to come from Japan, none of which is likely to move the yen too much upon release.

2330 GMT Japan wages data for August

  • Labor cash earnings expected -0.2% y/y, prior -1.0%

  • Real cash earnings expected -0.6% y/y, prior -1.7%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for August

  • expected -1.0% y/y, prior +0.8%

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for August

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y bn, prior Y bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y bn, prior Y bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y bn, prior Y bn


0000 GMT New Zealand government financial statements


0030 GMT Australia ANZ survey of job advertisements for September

  • prior -2.8% m/m


0030 GMT Australia business confidence and business conditions for

  • priors 1 and 1 respectively

  • National Australia Bank Business survey

  • This is a focus, business confidence has been in the doldrums and is a cocnern for policy makers. Also watch the employment sub index result. The labour market is a key concern for the Reserve Bank of Australia, targeting a much lower rate of unemployment.

  • Earlier: Business confidence data due from Australia on Tuesday - preview


0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite

  • Services expected 52.0, prior 52.1

  • Composite prior 52.1


