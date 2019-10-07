Economic calendar due from Asia today - 8 October 2019
China markets reopen today after the golden week holidays
2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
- ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 114.7
Plenty of economic data to come from Japan, none of which is likely to move the yen too much upon release.
2330 GMT Japan wages data for August
Labor cash earnings expected -0.2% y/y, prior -1.0%
Real cash earnings expected -0.6% y/y, prior -1.7%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for August
expected -1.0% y/y, prior +0.8%
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for August
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y bn, prior Y bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y bn, prior Y bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y bn, prior Y bn
0000 GMT New Zealand government financial statements
0030 GMT Australia ANZ survey of job advertisements for September
prior -2.8% m/m
0030 GMT Australia business confidence and business conditions for
priors 1 and 1 respectively
National Australia Bank Business survey
This is a focus, business confidence has been in the doldrums and is a cocnern for policy makers. Also watch the employment sub index result. The labour market is a key concern for the Reserve Bank of Australia, targeting a much lower rate of unemployment.
Earlier: Business confidence data due from Australia on Tuesday - preview
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite
Services expected 52.0, prior 52.1
Composite prior 52.1