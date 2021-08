2145 GMT New Zealand Retail sales excl. inflation for Q2

expected 2.0% q/q

prior 2.5%





This data point from NZ is a little dated, its importance to RBNZ decision-making has been somewhat superseded now by the latest COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country that has put change in monetary policy on hold for the time being ... with the announcement yesterday that the lockdown has been extended the focus is not on Q2 retail sales.