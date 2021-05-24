Economic calendar due from Asia today - a light one, with a Fed speaker
2130 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaking
- While everyone on the FOMC is a dove at present George is at the less dovish end of the spectrum
- While George is not an FOMC voter this year, all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters.
2330 GMT Australia consumer sentiment for the week, via the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey.
- prior 112.5
0130 GMT Australia preliminary trade data for April