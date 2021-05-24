Economic calendar due from Asia today - a light one, with a Fed speaker

2130 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaking

While everyone on the FOMC is a dove at present George is at the less dovish end of the spectrum

While George is not an FOMC voter this year, all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters.

2330 GMT Australia consumer sentiment for the week, via the ANZ/Roy Morgan survey.

prior 112.5

0130 GMT Australia preliminary trade data for April