Economic calendar due from Asia today - another China PMI for October

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

We had official Chinese PMIs published over the weekend:

2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for October 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 51.8

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for October (final)

0000 GMT Australia - monthly inflation from Melbourne Institute 

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 

  • Last week we got Q3 CPI, with the core popping into the RBA target band for the first time since 2015. The day after the data:  RBA throws in the towel on YCC

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for October 

0030 GMT Australia housing finance data for September 

expected -2%, prior -6.6% m/m

0030 GMT ANZ job ads for 

  • prior -2.8% m/m

0145 GMT China - Caixin Manufacturing PMI 
  • expected 50, prior 50



