Economic calendar due from Asia today - another China PMI for October
We had official Chinese PMIs published over the weekend:
- China October PMIs: Manufacturing 49.2 (prior 49.6) & Services 52.4 (prior 53.2)
- These from China's National Bureaus of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), AKA the official PMI surveys.
- Later on during the session we get the unofficial, privately surveyed, manufacturing PMI from Caixin/Markit.
2130 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for October
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 51.8
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for October (final)
preliminary and prior can be found here: all three have hit a four-month high.
0000 GMT Australia - monthly inflation from Melbourne Institute
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
Last week we got Q3 CPI, with the core popping into the RBA target band for the first time since 2015. The day after the data: RBA throws in the towel on YCC
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for October
0030 GMT Australia housing finance data for September
expected -2%, prior -6.6% m/m
0030 GMT ANZ job ads for
- prior -2.8% m/m
- expected 50, prior 50