Economic calendar due from Asia today - another PMI from China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2145 GMT New Zealand terms of trade data for Q4

  • expected 0.8%, prior 1.9%

2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February (final)

2300 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for February

2350 GMT Japan Capex for Q 4 2019 

  • Capital spending expected -25.5% y/y, prior 7.1%
  • Capital spending excl. software expected -2.0% y/y, prior 7.7%
  • Company profits prior -5.3% y/y
  • Company sales -2.6% y/y

0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for XXX

  • prior 0.3% m/m and 1.8% y/y
  • Will confirm the RBA is still missing its inflation target, so what else is new?  

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for February

0100 GMT New Zealand Treasury Monthly Economic Indicators

0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February

  • prior 51.1

ForexLive
