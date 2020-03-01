Economic calendar due from Asia today - another PMI from China
2145 GMT New Zealand terms of trade data for Q4
- expected 0.8%, prior 1.9%
2200 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February (final)
2300 GMT Australia CoreLogic house prices for February
2350 GMT Japan Capex for Q 4 2019
- Capital spending expected -25.5% y/y, prior 7.1%
- Capital spending excl. software expected -2.0% y/y, prior 7.7%
- Company profits prior -5.3% y/y
- Company sales -2.6% y/y
0000 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for XXX
- prior 0.3% m/m and 1.8% y/y
- Will confirm the RBA is still missing its inflation target, so what else is new?
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for February
0100 GMT New Zealand Treasury Monthly Economic Indicators
0145 GMT China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February
- expected showing 46.0 but I suspect only because it has not been updated since the appalling numbers out for the official PMIs over the weekend
- prior 51.1