Economic calendar due from Asia today - Australia recession indicator?
Up at 0130 GMT is Q2 GDP data from Australia, estimates for this have been lowered, with the risk of negative and hence a recession confirmation, as net exports and inventories are expected to weigh.
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for August
Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index
prior 60.8
2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for August (final)
preliminary and prior can be found here ... Ugly ones these are
2350 GMT Japan capex for Q2
- I'll have more to come on this separately
preliminary and prior can be found here ... weaker demand to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, coupled with sustained supply chain pressures
- expected 0.5% q/q, prior 1.8%
- expected 9.2% y/y (huge base effect re the catastrophic Q2 2020), prior 1.1%
- Australian GDP data for Q2 - forecasts downgraded after export miss
0130 GMT Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi speaking
0145 GMT China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August
- expected 50.2, prior 50.3
- China official PMIs for August: Manufacturing 50.1 (expected 50.1) & Services 47.5 (expected 52.0)