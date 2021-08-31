Economic calendar due from Asia today - Australia recession indicator?

Up at 0130 GMT is Q2 GDP data from Australia, estimates for this have been lowered, with the risk of negative and hence a recession confirmation, as net exports and inventories are expected to weigh. 

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for August

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

  • prior 60.8

2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for August (final)

2350 GMT Japan capex for Q2

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Manufacturing PMI for August 
0130 GMT Australia Q2 2021 GDP
0130 GMT Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi speaking 

0145 GMT China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August



