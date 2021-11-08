Economic calendar due from Asia today - 09 November 2021
2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for October
- Retail card spending, prior +0.9% m/m
- Retail card spending, prior -14.9% y/y
- Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
- Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 108.4
2330 GMT Japan wages data for September
Labor cash earnings expected 0.6% y/y, prior 0.7%
2350 GMT Japan bank lending for October
- prior 0.6% y/y
2350 GMT Japan Current account for September
0001 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for October
expected 1% y/y, prior -0.6%
like-for-like retail sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.