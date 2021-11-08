Economic calendar due from Asia today - 09 November 2021

2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for October 

  • Retail card spending, prior +0.9% m/m
  • Retail card spending, prior -14.9% y/y
  • Card spending data covers around 68% of core retail sales in NZ. Its used as the main retail sales indicator for the country.
  • Unlikely to be too much of an NZD mover upon release.

2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 108.4


2330 GMT Japan wages data for September 

  • Labor cash earnings expected 0.6% y/y, prior 0.7%

2350 GMT Japan bank lending for October 
  • prior 0.6% y/y
2350 GMT Japan Current account for September 

0001 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for October 

  • expected 1% y/y, prior -0.6%

  • like-for-like retail sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.




