Economic calendar due from Asia today - Australian wages indicator

The Reserve Bank of Australia want to see wage growth accelerating in Australia to help towards their inflation target. We get Q3 wages indications released today. 

2145 GMT NZ PPI for Q3

  • PPI input and output, priors 3% and 2.6% respectively

2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for October 

  • prior -0.02% m/m 

2350 GMT Japan trade balance for October 

  • expected Y -310bn, prior Y -624bn

Trade balance adjusted

  • expected Y -446bn, prior Y -625bn

Exports

  • expected 9.9% y/y, prior 13%

Imports

  • expected 31.9% y/y, prior 38.6%

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for September 

  • expected 1.8%, prior -2.4% m/m

  • expected 17.4%, prior 17.0% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q3 2021

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.4%

  • expected 2.2% y/y, prior 1.7%







