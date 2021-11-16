Economic calendar due from Asia today - Australian wages indicator
The Reserve Bank of Australia want to see wage growth accelerating in Australia to help towards their inflation target. We get Q3 wages indications released today.
2145 GMT NZ PPI for Q3
- PPI input and output, priors 3% and 2.6% respectively
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac leading indicator for October
prior -0.02% m/m
2350 GMT Japan trade balance for October
expected Y -310bn, prior Y -624bn
Trade balance adjusted
expected Y -446bn, prior Y -625bn
Exports
expected 9.9% y/y, prior 13%
Imports
expected 31.9% y/y, prior 38.6%
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for September
expected 1.8%, prior -2.4% m/m
expected 17.4%, prior 17.0% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0030 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q3 2021
expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.4%
expected 2.2% y/y, prior 1.7%