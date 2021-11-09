Economic calendar due from Asia today - China inflation data
At 2245 GMT BoC Gov Macklem will be speaking - he may not have much to say on the economy of policy given the venue and topic though:
- to give closing remarks at a Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for November
prior -1.5% m/m
The ANZ weekly consuerm sentiment data has been inching overall higher in recent weeks, the monthly indicator from WPAC today should cofnirm
2350 GMT Japan Money Stock, M2 and M3 for October
0130 GMT China inflation data for October
China CPI expected 0.7% y/y, prior 0.0%
PPI expected 12.4% y/y, prior 10.7% ... so far the surging prices at business level have not had much of a downstream impact into consumer price rises
I'll have more to come on this separately