Economic calendar due from Asia Monday 17 May 2021 - big data dump due from China

"Activity data" from China for April coming up during the Asian timezone.

2230 GMT New Zealand services PMI for April
  • prior 52.4
  • BusinessNZ Performance of Services Index (PSI), prior
  • unlikely to have too much immediate impact on NZD
2245 GMT New Zealand migration numbers for March

2301 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for May

  • prior +2.1% m/m 

2350 GMT Japan PPI for April

  • expected 0.5%, prior 0.8% m/m

  • expected 3.1%, prior 1.0% y/y

  • Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

  • In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. 

0130 GMT China new house prices for April 

0200 GMT China activity data for April

Industrial Production y/y

  • expected 10%, prior was 14.1%

Industrial Production YTD y/y

  • expected 21.1%, prior was 24.5%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y

  • expected 20.0%, prior was 25.6%

Retail Sales y/y,

  • expected 25.0%, prior was 34.2%

Retail Sales YTD y/y

  • expected 31.9%, prior was 33.9%

Kick-ass numbers from China's economy expected to continue. 

