Economic calendar due from Asia today - BOJ policy announcement due
There is no scheduled time for the Bank of Japan statement, sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT window is usually about right.
Previews:
expected NZD 255m, prior NZD -501.
exports expected NZD 5.21bn, prior NZD 4.78bn
imports expected NZD 4.95bn, prior NZD 5.29bn
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for November
- National CPI y/y, expected -0.8%, prior was -0.4%
- National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.9%, prior was -0.7%
- National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.2%
0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for December, final
0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for December
expected,-31 prior -33