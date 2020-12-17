Economic calendar due from Asia today - BOJ policy announcement due

There is no scheduled time for the Bank of Japan statement, sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT window is usually about right.

Previews:

  • expected NZD 255m, prior NZD -501.

  • exports expected NZD 5.21bn, prior NZD 4.78bn

  • imports expected NZD 4.95bn, prior NZD 5.29bn

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for November 

  • National CPI y/y, expected -0.8%, prior was -0.4%
  • National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected -0.9%, prior was -0.7%
  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.2% 

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for December, final 

0001 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for December 

  • expected,-31 prior -33







