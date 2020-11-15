Economic calendar due from Asia today - China activity data due

2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for October 

  • prior 50.3

2350 GMT Japan GDP preliminary for Q3

  • GDP sa q/q expected 4.4%, prior -7.9%

  • GDP annualised sa q/q expected 18.9%, prior -28.1%

  • GDP nominal q/q expected 4.6%, prior -7.6%

  • GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 1.0%, prior 1.3%

  • Private consumption expected 5.2% q/q, prior -7.9%

  • Business spending expected -2.9%, prior -4.7%

0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for November 

  • prior 1.1% m/m and 5.5% y/y

0130 GMT China new house prices for October 

0200 GMT China activity data for October 

Industrial Production y/y

  • expected 6.7%, prior was 6.9%

Industrial Production YTD y/y

  • expected 1.8%, prior was 1.2%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y

  • expected 1.6%, prior was 0.8%

Retail Sales y/y,

  • expected 5.0%

  • prior was 3.3%

Retail Sales YTD y/y

  • expected -5.9%, prior was -7.2%

0400 GMT Bank of Japan policy board member Masai speaking

0430 GMT Japan Industrial Production for September (final)



