Economic calendar due from Asia today - China activity data due
2130 GMT New Zealand services PMI for October
- prior 50.3
2350 GMT Japan GDP preliminary for Q3
GDP sa q/q expected 4.4%, prior -7.9%
GDP annualised sa q/q expected 18.9%, prior -28.1%
GDP nominal q/q expected 4.6%, prior -7.6%
GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected 1.0%, prior 1.3%
Private consumption expected 5.2% q/q, prior -7.9%
Business spending expected -2.9%, prior -4.7%
0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for November
prior 1.1% m/m and 5.5% y/y
0200 GMT China activity data for October
Industrial Production y/y
expected 6.7%, prior was 6.9%
Industrial Production YTD y/y
expected 1.8%, prior was 1.2%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y
expected 1.6%, prior was 0.8%
Retail Sales y/y,
- expected 5.0%
prior was 3.3%
Retail Sales YTD y/y
expected -5.9%, prior was -7.2%
0430 GMT Japan Industrial Production for September (final)