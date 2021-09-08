Economic calendar due from Asia today - China inflation data

2301 GMT UK data - RICS House Price Balance for August

expected 75%, prior 79%

the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week & Money supply data for August

0130 GMT China inflation data for August

China CPI expected 1.0% y/y, prior 1.0%

PPI expected 9.0% y/y, prior 9.0%

And, as an added .... bonus? At 2200 GMT Federal Reserve Dallas branch head Kaplan is speaking

will participate in a Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy

Kaplan has been the loudest and longest proponent of a sooner rather than later Fed taper.