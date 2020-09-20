Economic calendar due from Asia today (China LPR setting)
China sets the one and five year loan prime rates today, due at 0130 GMT
The LPR is set in reference to the rate on the PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF), its a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks.
At the previous monthly setting :
- 1 year loan prime rate was set at 3.85%
- 5-year LPR at 4.65%
There are no expectations of any change today.
Also on the data agenda today:
2301 UK Rightmove house prices for September,
- prior -0.2% m/m and +4.6% y/y
- prior +1.8% and -5.8% y/y