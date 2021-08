Economic calendar due from Asia today - another China PMI (private survey manufacturing)

The private, Caixin, survey for manufacturing PMI follows during the session here today, Monday 02 August 2021





2230 GMT Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for July Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index

prior 63.2 2300 GMT Australia - Markit Manufacturing PMI for (final) preliminary and prior can be found here 0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for July preliminary and prior can be found here 0100 GMT Australia - TD / Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for July 2021 prior 0.4% m/m and 3.0% y/y (trimmed mean priors 0.1% m/m and 1.8% y/y)

Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 0130 GMT Australia - ANZ job ads, prior +3.0% m/m 0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for July expected 51.0, prior 51.3



Note - its a bank holiday in the Australian state of New South Wales. Sydney is NSW's capital city and Australia's major forex centres. Sydney's holiday today will thin out Australian forex trade liquidity.