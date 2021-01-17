Economic calendar due from Asia today - China Q4 GDP and December 'activity data'
Chinese economic growth figures are never very far from consensus expectations <cough> (Not a covid cough folks ...).
0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for January
prior -0.6% m/m and 6.6% y/y
China GDP
Due at 0200GMT
0200 GMT China Qy GDP
expected +2.7% q/q, +6.2% y/y
prior was +2.7% q/q and +4.9% y/y
& China activity data for December 2020
Industrial Production y/y
expected 6.9%, prior was 7.0%
Industrial Production YTD y/y
expected 2.7%, prior was 2.3%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y
expected 3.2%, prior was 2.6%
Retail Sales y/y,
expected 5.5%, prior was 5.0%
Retail Sales YTD y/y
expected -36.9%, prior was -4.8%
note the dichotomy between industrial production and retail sales, this is (an admittedly imperfect) indication in the changing recovery rates of the industrial and domestic demand sectors
prelims and priors here: Japan data: Nov Industrial production (flash) 0% m/m (vs. expected +1.1%)