Economic calendar due from Asia today - China Q4 GDP and December 'activity data'

Chinese economic growth figures are never very far from consensus expectations <cough> (Not a covid cough folks ...).

Anyway, here goes with the data agenda for the session:

0001 GMT UK data - Rightmove house prices for January 

  • prior -0.6% m/m and 6.6% y/y

China GDP

Due at 0200GMT

0200 GMT China Qy GDP

  • expected +2.7% q/q, +6.2% y/y

  • prior was +2.7% q/q and +4.9% y/y

& China activity data for December 2020

Industrial Production y/y

  • expected 6.9%, prior was 7.0%

Industrial Production YTD y/y

  • expected 2.7%, prior was 2.3%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y

  • expected 3.2%, prior was 2.6%

Retail Sales y/y,

  • expected 5.5%, prior was 5.0%

Retail Sales YTD y/y

  • expected -36.9%, prior was -4.8%

  • note the dichotomy between industrial production and retail sales, this is (an admittedly imperfect) indication in the changing recovery rates of the industrial and domestic demand sectors

I'll have more to come on the China data separately.

0430GMT Japan Industrial Production for November, final expected % m/m, prior %

