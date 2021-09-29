Economic calendar due from Asia today - China September PMIs

China is out on holiday Thursday 30 September 2021 (for a week).

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for August

  • expected +2.3%, prior +2.1% m/m

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week


2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for (preliminary) Augiust

  • expected -0.5% m/m, prior -1.5%

  • expected +4.3% y/y, prior +11.6%

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for July

  • expected 1.3% m/m, prior 1.1%

  • expected -1.0% y/y, prior 2.4%

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for September 

0100 GMT China official PMIs for September ... despite the holiday China's National Bureau of Statistics with the release, and there'll be a news conference after. NBS ... snowflakes need not apply! 

  • Manufacturing expected 50.1, prior 50.1

  • Non-manufacturing expected 52.7, prior 47.5

  • Composite prior 48.9

0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for August

  • expected -5.0% m/m, prior -8.6%

  •  prior 21.5% y/y

0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for August

  • prior 0.7% m/m

  • prior 4% y/y

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September 

  • expected 49.5, prior 49.2

