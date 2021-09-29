Economic calendar due from Asia today - China September PMIs
China is out on holiday Thursday 30 September 2021 (for a week).
2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for August
expected +2.3%, prior +2.1% m/m
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for (preliminary) Augiust
expected -0.5% m/m, prior -1.5%
expected +4.3% y/y, prior +11.6%
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for July
expected 1.3% m/m, prior 1.1%
expected -1.0% y/y, prior 2.4%
0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for September
- preliminary for September, business confidence -7 and activity 18
- Business Confidence prior -14
- Activity Outlook prior 19
0100 GMT China official PMIs for September ... despite the holiday China's National Bureau of Statistics with the release, and there'll be a news conference after. NBS ... snowflakes need not apply!
Manufacturing expected 50.1, prior 50.1
Non-manufacturing expected 52.7, prior 47.5
Composite prior 48.9
0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for August
expected -5.0% m/m, prior -8.6%
prior 21.5% y/y
0130 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for August
prior 0.7% m/m
prior 4% y/y
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September
- expected 49.5, prior 49.2