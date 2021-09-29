Economic calendar due from Asia today - China September PMIs

2145 GMT New Zealand Building Permits for August

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for (preliminary) Augiust

expected -0.5% m/m, prior -1.5%

expected +4.3% y/y, prior +11.6%

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for July

expected 1.3% m/m, prior 1.1%

expected -1.0% y/y, prior 2.4%

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for September

0100 GMT China official PMIs for September ... despite the holiday China's National Bureau of Statistics with the release, and there'll be a news conference after. NBS ... snowflakes need not apply!

Manufacturing expected 50.1, prior 50.1

Non-manufacturing expected 52.7, prior 47.5

Composite prior 48.9

0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for August

expected -5.0% m/m, prior -8.6%

prior 21.5% y/y