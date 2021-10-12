Economic calendar due from Asia today - China September trade data
Trade data for September from China for September is due today, sometime after 0200 GMT. I'll have more to come on this separately.
2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for September
prior +0.3% m/m
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for October
prior +2.0% m/m
WPAC note that in September consumer sentiment showed remarkable resilience.
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for August
expected 1.7%, prior 0.9% m/m
expected 14.7%, prior 11.1% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ business confidence for October - preliminary
- prior -7.2
and for Activity Outlook
- prior 18.2
In the September report ANZ noted that "Inflation pressures remain intense". If this is so again it'll keep expectations for further Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hikes on the boil. The RBNZ is expected to remain on a tightening path in the months ahead.