Economic calendar due from Asia today - China September trade data

Trade data for September from China for September is due today, sometime after 0200 GMT. I'll have more to come on this separately.

2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for September prior +0.3% m/m 2330 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for October prior +2.0% m/m

WPAC note that in September consumer sentiment showed remarkable resilience. 2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for August expected 1.7%, prior 0.9% m/m

expected 14.7%, prior 11.1% y/y

Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead 2350 GMT from Japan also, money supply data for September. 2350 GMT from Japan also, money supply data for September.





0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ business confidence for October - preliminary

prior -7.2

and for Activity Outlook

prior 18.2

In the September report ANZ noted that "Inflation pressures remain intense". If this is so again it'll keep expectations for further Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hikes on the boil. The RBNZ is expected to remain on a tightening path in the months ahead.







