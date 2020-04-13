Economic calendar due from Asia today - China trade balance
Coming up on the data agenda for the session ahead on Tuesday in Asia:
0130 GMT - National Australia Bank Business Survey for March. I posted on what to expect on Monday, ICYMI:
- NAB business confidence and conditions are the two 'headline' numbers.
- February were -4 and 0 respectively
- Both will have deteriorated (there is no survey of expectations done for these but I am confident they'll have dropped ... this does not seem like an unreasonable call!) Social distancing measures began in the month: restrictions on movement, restrictions on businesses operating including shut downs of non-essential business. Panic buying began, which may provide a short-term boost to some of the sub-indexes.
The trade data will be negatively impacted by the shut downs in the country during the month.
Yuan terms
- China trade balance: expected CNY 158.5bn
- Exports y/y: expected -12.8%
- Imports y/y: expected -7.0%
USD terms
- China trade balance: expected $20.0bn
- Exports: expected -13.9%
- Imports: expected -9.8%