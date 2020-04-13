Economic calendar due from Asia today - China trade balance

Coming up on the data agenda for the session ahead on Tuesday in Asia:

NAB business confidence and conditions are the two 'headline' numbers.

February were -4 and 0 respectively

Both will have deteriorated (there is no survey of expectations done for these but I am confident they'll have dropped ... this does not seem like an unreasonable call!) Social distancing measures began in the month: restrictions on movement, restrictions on businesses operating including shut downs of non-essential business. Panic buying began, which may provide a short-term boost to some of the sub-indexes. Also due today are trade data from China, for March. There is no scheduled time for this. 0130 GMT - National Australia Bank Business Survey for March. I posted on what to expect on Monday, ICYMI:Also due today are trade data from China, for March. There is no scheduled time for this.

The trade data will be negatively impacted by the shut downs in the country during the month.