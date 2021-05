Later in the day will be Japan's leading index for March (but its May already, go figure), due at 0500 GMT

New yuan loans, expected is CNY 2290bn, prior was 3340bn

Aggregate financing expected is CNY 1600bn, prior was 2730bn

Money supply M0

Money supply M1

Money supply M2 The 'expected' numbers are lower than for March, China is winding back just a little on lending.





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The 'expected' numbers are lower than for March, China is winding back just a little on lending.

Some time over the next few days (could be anytime up to the 15th) will be financing data from China for April: