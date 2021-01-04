Economic calendar due from Asia today - Fed speaker
Loretta Mester, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, is speaking at 2300 GMT on her outlook for the economy
2350 GMT Japan monetary base data for December
0030 GMT Australia - ANZ's survey of job advertisements for December
- prior +13.9%
- jobs are recovering out of the shut downs
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
None of the data is likely to move around forex upon release by much but heads up for any pertinent comments from Mester.