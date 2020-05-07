Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 8 May 2020 - more from the RBA

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

2200GMT New Zealand Government -Month Financial Statements

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for April, final

  • preliminary -34, prior -34

2330 GMT Japan wages data for March

  • Labor cash earnings expected 0.1% y/y, prior 0.7%

  • Real cash earnings expected 0.0% y/y, prior 0.2%

2330 GMT Japan Household spending for March

  • expected -6.5% y/y, prior -0.3%

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for April

0130 GMT Statement on Monetary Policy from the Reserve Bank of Australia 

  • We get this 4 times a year
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

See here for global coronavirus case data
