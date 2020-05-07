Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 8 May 2020 - more from the RBA
2200GMT New Zealand Government -Month Financial Statements
2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for April, final
- preliminary -34, prior -34
2330 GMT Japan wages data for March
Labor cash earnings expected 0.1% y/y, prior 0.7%
Real cash earnings expected 0.0% y/y, prior 0.2%
2330 GMT Japan Household spending for March
expected -6.5% y/y, prior -0.3%
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for April
0130 GMT Statement on Monetary Policy from the Reserve Bank of Australia
- We get this 4 times a year
- I'll have more to come on this separately