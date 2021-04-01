Economic calendar due from Asia today, Friday 2 April 2021, is nearly empty

Its a holiday across much of Asia, including for me!

So, I won't be around too much but will pop in from time to time.









2350 GMT will bring data from Japan, March monetary base. Via Investopedia:

The monetary base is the total amount of a currency that is either in general circulation in the hands of the public or in the form of commercial bank deposits held in the central bank's reserves.

The release will not be a yen FX rate mover.



