Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 25 September 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A light data agenda ahead.

2301 GMT UK data -GfK Consumer Confidence for September 
  • expected -27, prior -17
2350 GMT Japan data - PPI Services for August % y/y
  • expected +1.2%, prior +1.2%
0130 GMT  Australia preliminary trade data for August

None of these are likely to generate much forex movement upon release. Its been a (relatively) active week during the Asian timezone which I suspect will continue today. Political and geo-political news is accelerating ahead of the  November 3 US election.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose