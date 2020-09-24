Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 25 September 2020

A light data agenda ahead.

2301 GMT UK data -GfK Consumer Confidence for September

expected -27, prior -17

expected +1.2%, prior +1.2%

0130 GMT Australia preliminary trade data for August





None of these are likely to generate much forex movement upon release. Its been a (relatively) active week during the Asian timezone which I suspect will continue today. Political and geo-political news is accelerating ahead of the November 3 US election.









2350 GMT Japan data - PPI Services for August % y/y