Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 29 October 2021
Early indications of Japanese October inflation will come from the Tokyo area data. Japan is not seeing inflation pressures anything like those elsewhere.
2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for October
prior 104.5
2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for October - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)
Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.3%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.1%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1%
2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for September
expected 2.8%, prior 2.8%
2330 GMT Japan Job to applicant ratio for September
expected 1.14, prior 1.14
2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for September (preliminary)
expected -3.2% m/m, prior -3.6%
expected 6.7% y/y, prior 8.8%
0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for September
expected 0.6% m/m, prior 0.6%
prior 4.7%
0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q3
expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.7%
expected 3.2% y/y, prior 2.2%
0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales for September
expected 0.2% m/m, prior -1.7%
also Q3 retail sales to be published
I'll have more to come on this separately