Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 29 October 2021

2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for October

prior 104.5

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for October - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.3%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.1%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1%

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for September

expected 2.8%, prior 2.8%

2330 GMT Japan Job to applicant ratio for September

expected 1.14, prior 1.14

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for September (preliminary)

expected -3.2% m/m, prior -3.6%

expected 6.7% y/y, prior 8.8%

0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for September

expected 0.6% m/m, prior 0.6%

prior 4.7%

0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q3

expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.7%

expected 3.2% y/y, prior 2.2%

0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales for September