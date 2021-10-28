Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 29 October 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Early indications of Japanese October inflation will come from the Tokyo area data. Japan is not seeing inflation pressures anything like those elsewhere.

2100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Consumer Confidence Index for October 

  • prior 104.5

2330 GMT Tokyo inflation data for October - Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

  • Tokyo CPI % y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.3%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.1%

  • Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1% 

2330 GMT Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for September 

  • expected 2.8%, prior 2.8%

2330 GMT Japan Job to applicant ratio for September 

  • expected 1.14, prior 1.14

2350 GMT Japan Industrial Production for September (preliminary)

  • expected -3.2% m/m, prior -3.6%

  • expected 6.7% y/y, prior 8.8%

0030 GMT Australia Private Sector Credit for September 

  • expected 0.6% m/m, prior 0.6%

  • prior 4.7%

0030 GMT Australia PPI for Q3

  • expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.7%

  • expected 3.2% y/y, prior 2.2%

0030 GMT Australia Retail Sales for September 

  • expected 0.2% m/m, prior -1.7%

  • also Q3 retail sales to be published

  • I'll have more to come on this separately 




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose