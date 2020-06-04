Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 5 June 2020
Little here to move FX rates upon release
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for May
- Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
- prior 27.1
2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for May, final
- expected -34, prior -34
2330 GMT Japan - Household spending for April
expected -12.8% y/y, prior -6.0%
slowed with the state of emergency
2350 GMT Japan official reserves
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window
Later, at 0500GMT form Japan, leading and coincident indexes for April (preliminary)