Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 5 June 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Little here to move FX rates upon release

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for May

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
  • prior 27.1

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for May, final

  • expected -34, prior -34

2330 GMT Japan - Household spending for April

  • expected -12.8% y/y, prior -6.0%

  • slowed with the state of emergency

2350 GMT Japan official reserves

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window

Later, at 0500GMT form Japan, leading and coincident indexes for April (preliminary)

 
