Economic calendar due from Asia today - holiday in China continues

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The holiday in China continues today. Hong Kong is open, as it was yesterday so y'all will get plenty of opportunities to trash the property sector ;-)

Coming up ahead:

2100 GMT New Zealand - Westpac consumer sentiment for Q3
  • prior 107.1
  • this quarter's survey will reflect the COVID-19 lockdown in NZ and will thus likely come in under the Q2 reading (survey was conducted September 1 to 11)
0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia September meeting minutes
0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for August
  • prior +6.9% y/y 

