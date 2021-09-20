Economic calendar due from Asia today - holiday in China continues
The holiday in China continues today. Hong Kong is open, as it was yesterday so y'all will get plenty of opportunities to trash the property sector ;-)
Coming up ahead:
2100 GMT New Zealand - Westpac consumer sentiment for Q3
- prior 107.1
- this quarter's survey will reflect the COVID-19 lockdown in NZ and will thus likely come in under the Q2 reading (survey was conducted September 1 to 11)
0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia September meeting minutes
- preview here: RBA September meeting minutes
0300 GMT New Zealand credit card spending for August
- prior +6.9% y/y