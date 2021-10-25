Economic calendar due from Asia today is nearly empty again
2350 GMT Japan PPI for September
- expected 1%, prior 1% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI (except it hasn't for a long time, it keeps overstating CPI)