Economic calendar due from Asia today - Japan inflation data for May, BOJ meeting

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A light calendar for the session ahead. 

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for May 2021

  • National CPI % y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.4%

  • National CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.1%

  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.2% 

The Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting concludes today. There is no set time for the statement, sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window is a reasonable expectation though.
Bank of Japan building sign

