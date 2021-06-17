Economic calendar due from Asia today - Japan inflation data for May, BOJ meeting
A light calendar for the session ahead.
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for May 2021
National CPI % y/y, expected -0.2%, prior was -0.4%
National CPI excluding Fresh Food % y/y, expected 0.0%, prior was -0.1%
National CPI excluding Food, Energy % y/y, expected -0.3%, prior was -0.2%
- Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will hold his news conference following at 0630 GMT.
- The Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy meeting is on June 17 & 18 - preview