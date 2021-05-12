Economic calendar due from Asia today - light one

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Y'all have had probably had your fill of data after the US CPI. A transitory one perhaps, but still.

Ahead in Asia ...

2100 GMT New Zealand house sales for April

  • REINZ data

  • prior +31.2%

2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for April

  • prior 0.0% m/m

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for April

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected 62%, prior 59%

  • the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for April

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2764bn, prior Y 2916bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1867bn, prior Y 1794bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 787bn, prior Y 542bn

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for April

2350 GMT from Japan also is the international securities flow data for the week




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose