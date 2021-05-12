Economic calendar due from Asia today - light one

Ahead in Asia ...

2100 GMT New Zealand house sales for April

REINZ data

prior +31.2%

2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for April

prior 0.0% m/m

2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for April

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

expected 62%, prior 59%

the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for April

BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2764bn, prior Y 2916bn

BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1867bn, prior Y 1794bn

Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 787bn, prior Y 542bn

2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for April

2350 GMT from Japan also is the international securities flow data for the week