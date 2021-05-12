Economic calendar due from Asia today - light one
Y'all have had probably had your fill of data after the US CPI. A transitory one perhaps, but still.
2100 GMT New Zealand house sales for April
REINZ data
prior +31.2%
2145 GMT New Zealand Food Price (inflation) for April
prior 0.0% m/m
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for April
Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 62%, prior 59%
the survey measures the percentage of surveyors reporting a house price increase in their area.
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for April
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2764bn, prior Y 2916bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1867bn, prior Y 1794bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 787bn, prior Y 542bn
2350 GMT Japan - Bank lending for April
2350 GMT from Japan also is the international securities flow data for the week