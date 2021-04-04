Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 05 April 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Good morning/afternoon/evening and welcome to Monday! 

Its a market holiday in New Zealand and Australia today and across most of Europe and the UK  which will thin trading out. Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and China are in.

I'll be popping in from time to time before back to normal on Tuesday.

On the data calendar for the Asian timezone, its light:

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for

0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for March

  • prior 0.1% m/m and 1.6% y/y

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window





