Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 05 April 2021

Good morning/afternoon/evening and welcome to Monday!

Its a market holiday in New Zealand and Australia today and across most of Europe and the UK which will thin trading out. Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and China are in.





I'll be popping in from time to time before back to normal on Tuesday.





On the data calendar for the Asian timezone, its light:

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for preliminary and prior can be found here

last week we had the final manufacturing PMI for March, which showed the fastest expansion in manufacturers' activity since October 2018. 0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for March prior 0.1% m/m and 1.6% y/y

Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation in the 1-3, 3-5 years left until maturity window









