Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 12 April 2021

2350 GMT Japan PPI for March

expected 0.4%, prior 0.4% m/m

expected 0.5%, prior -0.7% y/y

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.