Economic calendar due from Asia today - Monday 12 April 2021
A very sparse calendar ahead, not likely to move FX much upon release.
2350 GMT Japan PPI for March
expected 0.4%, prior 0.4% m/m
expected 0.5%, prior -0.7% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
Also at the same time will be the release for levels of bank lending in Japan for March
At 0600 GMT preliminary machine tool orders for Match, Japan